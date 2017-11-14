Today's news

Lawrence grandfather-granddaughter team wins $68,000 prize on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Staff Report

November 14, 2017

A Lawrence grandfather-granddaughter team solved an especially tricky puzzle on Monday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” walking away with a grand total of $68,000.

With only six letters on the board, Donald Johnson and his granddaughter Devyn Quarterman, both of Lawrence, managed to correctly guess “patio cushions” from the category “Around the House.” Their teamwork earned them a $35,000 prize and prompted a stunned Pat Sajak to ask, “How’d you do that?”

The pair competed together as part of a special week of shows taped at Walt Disney World featuring grandparent-grandchild teams.

