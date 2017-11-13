Malala Fund co-founder to speak at KU on Thursday

Malala Fund co-founder and entrepreneur Shiza Shahid will speak at the University of Kansas on Thursday as part of the KU School of Business Charles Oswald Executive Leadership Series.

In her lecture, Shahid will discuss “how to leverage philanthropy, venture capital, technology and entrepreneurship to drive social impact,” KU’s news release said. Her talk will be presented in conjunction with the business school’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 13-19.

Shahid is a co-founder, along with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafazi, of the Malala Fund, which supports girls’ access to safe and high-quality education worldwide.

The Stanford University graduate also founded The Collective, a community of leading entrepreneurs who work together “to build collaborative change,” as well as NOW Ventures, a seed stage venture capital fund and platform, in Silicon Valley. In addition, Shahid hosts the USA Today show “ASPIREist,” which works to inspire millennials to take action on issues important to them.

She has been named one of TIME magazine’s “30 Under 30 People Changing the World,” Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30: Social Entrepreneurs” and as a Tribeca Institute Disruptive Innovator.

Shahid’s lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at KU’s Capitol Federal Hall. The event will be in the Dicus Family Auditorium and is free and open to the public. Space is limited, however, and registration is required to attend.

To register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “2017 Oswald Lecture: Shiza Shahid.”

