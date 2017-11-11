Lawrence man claims he was shot and robbed, then admits he accidentally shot himself

A Lawrence man was taken to a local hospital Friday evening after shooting himself in the foot.

According to a press release from Sgt. Amy Rhoads, of the Lawrence Police Department, police officers answered a call at 8:07 p.m. Friday at 3323 Iowa St., regarding a possible shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old man who said he had been shot in the foot by an unknown man attempting to rob him on a walking trail. After the man was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, he told police the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and there was not an attempted robbery, Rhoads said.

The incident remain under investigation, Rhoads said.

