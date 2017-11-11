Lawrence man claims he was shot and robbed, then admits he accidentally shot himself

A Lawrence man was taken to a local hospital Friday evening after shooting himself in the foot.
According to a press release from Sgt. Amy Rhoads, of the Lawrence Police Department, police officers answered a call at 8:07 p.m. Friday at 3323 Iowa St., regarding a possible shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old man who said he had been shot in the foot by an unknown man attempting to rob him on a walking trail. After the man was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, he told police the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and there was not an attempted robbery, Rhoads said.
The incident remain under investigation, Rhoads said.
Comments
Alisha Perry 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 51 minutes ago
Perhaps if this man had been required to have training before he was allowed to have a gun, he wouldn't have shot himself in the foot. And the question becomes, where is that gun now? Did an ambulance take him to the hospital? Did he ditch the gun somewhere? We know we have an irresponsible gun owner, who will be allowed to keep his gun, but isn't anyone concerned? Does he have young children? If he does, other parents would like to know, so they won't have any play dates at his house.
Rick Aldrich 46 minutes ago
What a Dumb@$$
