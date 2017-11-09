K-State suspending classes for a day to promote ‘message of unity’

Manhattan — Kansas State is suspending classes for a campuswide rally against racism after a series of incidents.

The Wichita Eagle reports that University President Richard Myers made the announcement Wednesday night. He says students, faculty and staff will walk in unison Tuesday afternoon from classrooms and offices to the lawn in front of the central administration building, which is called Anderson Hall. Myers plans to provide a “message of unity” and outline steps to “move our campus and community forward.”

The student body president and Black Student Union president will be co-hosts.

A noose and racist flyers have been found on campus in recent months. Last month, a 21-year-old black man defaced his own car with racist graffiti in what he described as a Halloween prank that got out of hand.

