Army vet joins GOP race for Kansas 2nd Congressional District seat

— An Army veteran and Harvard University graduate with no previous political experience is joining a crowded race for the GOP nomination in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District.

Steve Watkins, of Topeka, said Tuesday he will join a crowded field seeking the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, who is not seeking re-election.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Watkins attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, served in the Army and earned master's degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

Watkins says he wants to bring conservative Kansas values of hard work, service to country and integrity to Congress.

Watkins is also an adventurer. He competed in the Iditarod and attempted to climb Mt. Everest, but he was caught on the mountain by an earthquake.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.