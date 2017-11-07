Today's news

Overbrook man killed in one-car wreck

By Sara Shepherd

November 7, 2017

Advertisement

A one-car wreck early Tuesday morning near Overbrook killed a resident of that city, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 3:10 a.m. on Shawnee Heights Road north of Overbrook, according to the patrol’s preliminary crash report. Donald C. Bryant, 40, was driving a 1997 Jaguar northbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and overturned onto its top, according to the report.

Bryant, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.

Overbrook, located in Osage County, is roughly 30 miles southwest of Lawrence.

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...