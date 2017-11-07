Overbrook man killed in one-car wreck

A one-car wreck early Tuesday morning near Overbrook killed a resident of that city, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened about 3:10 a.m. on Shawnee Heights Road north of Overbrook, according to the patrol’s preliminary crash report. Donald C. Bryant, 40, was driving a 1997 Jaguar northbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and overturned onto its top, according to the report.
Bryant, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.
Overbrook, located in Osage County, is roughly 30 miles southwest of Lawrence.
Contact public safety reporter Sara ShepherdHave a tip or story idea?
- sshepherd@ljworld.com
- 785-832-7187
- @saramarieshep
More stories
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment