Overbrook man killed in one-car wreck

A one-car wreck early Tuesday morning near Overbrook killed a resident of that city, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 3:10 a.m. on Shawnee Heights Road north of Overbrook, according to the patrol’s preliminary crash report. Donald C. Bryant, 40, was driving a 1997 Jaguar northbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and overturned onto its top, according to the report.

Bryant, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.

Overbrook, located in Osage County, is roughly 30 miles southwest of Lawrence.

