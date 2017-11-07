Officers called to West Middle School after student brought weapon to school; police say no one hurt in incident

Police were called to West Middle School last Friday after one student threatened another student with a utility knife, an official with the Lawrence Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the school around 11:30 a.m. Friday regarding a report of “suspicious activity with weapons,” Sgt. Amy Rhoads told the Journal-World. According to notes in the call log, there had been an altercation between two students that morning before school.

One student reportedly had a utility knife in his pocket during the encounter, though at no point did “anybody feel like their safety was in jeopardy,” Rhoads said.



No crime was alleged, she said, and no police report was filed.

“Police were basically called to help de-escalate the situation,” Rhoads said.

Parents were notified of the incident Friday afternoon via email by West Principal Brad Kempf. The message said that one student had “brought a dangerous object to school and used it in a threatening manner,” and that police were called to the scene to investigate.

The email did not provide further details of the incident, however, and did not say whether or not any disciplinary action was being taken by administrators.

“The safety of all of our students and staff is our top priority at West. We need your help in this important endeavor,” Kempf said in his message to parents. “Please remind your student about items that are inappropriate for school. Encourage your child to report any safety concerns that they may have to a teacher or another adult at school.”

Kempf also encouraged parents to contact him with any safety concerns, stressing that creating “a safe learning environment for all students and staff” involves the help of parents, too.

When contacted by the Journal-World Tuesday morning for details, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said she would work to gather additional information. The Journal-World will update this story as that information becomes available.

