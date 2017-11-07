Today's news

Ex-Kansas commerce secretary ends run for congressional seat

Antonio Soave

By Associated Press

November 7, 2017

TOPEKA — A former Kansas commerce secretary has ended a congressional race days after Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office confirmed he was fired partly over questions about state contracts.

Ex-Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave posted a statement Tuesday on his campaign's Facebook page citing family reasons for ending his bid for the GOP nomination in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas.

Soave said he and his wife are expecting a sixth child after a miscarriage earlier this year and stress from the campaign was greater than anticipated.

Brownback's office said Friday that he fired Soave in June and questions about Department of Commerce contracts for consulting and marketing services were a reason.

The Kansas City Star reported that at least nine Soave associates landed contracts during Soave's 18 months as secretary.

Ralph Gage

Good for The Star. We need fearless newspapers now more than ever.

