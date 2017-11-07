Challenger unseats Baldwin City mayor; plus other area results

Challenger Casey Simoneau looks to have unseated Marilyn Pearse in the Baldwin City mayoral race.

With all Baldwin City precincts reporting, Simoneau, a member of the Baldwin City Planning Commission, with 154 votes, had a 16-vote lead over Pearse.

Brian Cramer topped the five-way race for two Baldwin City Council seats with 147 votes, while Susan Pitts was second with 112 votes. A.J. Stevens finished third with 102 but will remain on the City Council. He was appointed in July to fill the unexpired term of Steve Bauer, who was killed in a car accident in May, but Stevens remained on the ballot after filing in May. Candidates Brian Messenger and Shane Starkey both received 63 votes and Peter Sexton 54.

In uncontested races, Gregory Kruger (412 votes), Susan Schiffelbein (419 votes) and Chris Perry (403 votes) were elected to the Baldwin City school board.

The three incumbents — Joseph Hurla, Eric Votaw and Michael Kelso — prevailed in the four-way contest for three Eudora school board seats. Hurla finished with 484 votes, Votaw 463 and Kelso 416. First-time candidate Eric Ahlander received 240 votes.

Jolene Born (391 votes) and Tim Reazin (382 votes) won unopposed re-election to the Eudora City Commission.

In the race for Lecompton school board Position 6, Nick Fergus beat Stephanie Confer, 215-162.

Lecompton Mayor Sandra Jacquot (73 votes), and Lecompton City Council members Tim McNish (74 votes) and Elsie Middleton (66 votes) were re-elected in uncontested races.

The results are unofficial until a Nov. 15 canvass.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.