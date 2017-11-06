Baldwin City police chief says shooting at lake was a suicide

A fatal shooting at Baldwin City Lake Monday afternoon has been determined to be a suicide, according to Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis.

At least seven police and emergency vehicles were on the scene around 5 p.m. Monday. Shortly after 6 p.m., Neis told the Journal-World that one man had died of a single self-inflicted gunshot.

Baldwin City Lake is a park near the intersection of East 1800 Road and North 100 Road, about 3 miles southeast of downtown Baldwin City.

