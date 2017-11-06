Today's news

Baldwin City police chief says shooting at lake was a suicide

By Elvyn Jones

November 6, 2017, 5:35 p.m. Updated November 6, 2017, 6:09 p.m.

A fatal shooting at Baldwin City Lake Monday afternoon has been determined to be a suicide, according to Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis.

At least seven police and emergency vehicles were on the scene around 5 p.m. Monday. Shortly after 6 p.m., Neis told the Journal-World that one man had died of a single self-inflicted gunshot.

Baldwin City Lake is a park near the intersection of East 1800 Road and North 100 Road, about 3 miles southeast of downtown Baldwin City.

