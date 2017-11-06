Douglas County judge reports for jury duty

There was a familiar face in an unfamiliar place Monday morning at Douglas County District Court.

Judge Peggy Kittel, instead of being behind the bench in her own courtroom, was among roughly 60 other potential jurors reporting for duty in another courtroom.

As of late Monday morning, a few potential jurors had been excused for cause but Kittel was still in the pool, said Judge Kay Huff, who is presiding over the jury trial.

“Judges are called, and judges are happy to serve,” Huff said.

Huff said she’d never had another judge report for jury duty in her Douglas County courtroom.

Kittel has served as a judge in the Seventh Judicial District since 2008 and has been chief judge since 2016. On Monday, incidentally, she was reappointed as chief judge by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Another judge was handling her hearings Monday morning while she was with the jury pool.

Jury assembly began first thing Monday for the trial of Ronald E. Throne II, 31, of Lawrence.

Throne, a previously convicted sex offender, was charged in 2016 with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation and indecent solicitation of a child. He was accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl, sending her a sexually explicit video and text messages asking for sex, the Journal-World previously reported.

In 2006 Throne was convicted of two felony counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of an 11-year-old child in Crawford County, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's offender registry.

