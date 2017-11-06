Bicyclist transported by air-ambulance after being struck by vehicle

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a man with a bicycle was struck by a vehicle near East 23rd Street and O'Connell Road late Sunday night.

Police and Fire-Medical crews were called to the intersection about 11:50 p.m.

Radio traffic from arriving police officers indicated the man's injuries were critical.

The man, only identified as being in his 30's, had a broken leg and required emergency transport.

A LifeStar helicopter landed near the crash scene and transported the man to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

No other details were immediately available.

