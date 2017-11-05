26 killed in church attack in Texas’ deadliest mass shooting

Sutherland Springs, Texas — A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others in the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history, the governor said.
Officials didn't identify the attacker during a news conference Sunday night, but two other officials — one a U.S. official and one in law enforcement — who were briefed on the investigation identified him as Devin Kelley. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation.
The U.S. official said Kelley lived in a San Antonio suburb and doesn't appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official said investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday's attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.
Authorities said a civilian with a gun confronted the attacker and chased him away. The gunman was later found dead in his vehicle along with several weapons.
A Department of Public Safety official said at the news conference that investigators weren't ready to discuss a possible motive for the attack. He said the dead ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. Twenty-three were found dead in the church, two were found outside and one died after being taken to a hospital.
Federal law enforcement swarmed the small community 30 miles southeast of San Antonio after the attack to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.
Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, and his wife, Sherri. Sherri Pomeroy wrote in a text message to the AP that she and her husband were out of town in two different states when the attack occurred.
"We lost our 14 year old daughter today and many friends," she wrote. "Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as i can."
The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Eight victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the military hospital said.
Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center, which is in Floresville and about 10 miles from the church, said "multiple" victims were being treated for gunshot wounds. She declined to give a specific number but said it was less than a dozen.
Alena Berlanga, a Floresville resident who was monitoring the chaos on a police scanner and in Facebook community groups, said everyone knows everyone else in the sparsely populated county. Sutherland Springs has only a few hundred residents.
"This is horrific for our tiny little tight-knit town," said Alena Berlanga. "Everybody's going to be affected and everybody knows someone who's affected," she said.
Regina Rodriguez arrived at the church a couple of hours after the shooting and walked up to the police barricade. She hugged a person she was with. She had been at an amusement park with her children when she heard of the shooting.
She said her father, 51-year-old Richard Rodriguez, attends the church every Sunday, and she hadn't been able to reach him. She said she feared the worst.
Nick Uhlig, 34, is a church member who didn't go Sunday morning because he was out late Saturday night. He said his cousins were at the church and that his family was told at least one of them, a woman with three children and pregnant with another, is among the dead. He said he hadn't heard specific news about the other.
"We just gathered to bury their grandfather on Thursday," he said. "This is the only church here. We have Bible study, men's Bible study, vacation Bible school."
"Somebody went in and started shooting," he said, shaking his head and taking a long drag of his cigarette.
President Donald Trump tweeted from Japan, where is his on an Asian trip, that he was monitoring the situation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act," and promised "more details" from the state's Department of Public Safety soon.
Sutherland Springs is in a rural area where communities are small and tight-knit. The area is known for its annual peanut festival in Floresville, which was most recently held last month.
"We're shocked. Shocked and dismayed," said state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, a Laredo Democrat whose district includes Sutherland Springs. "It's especially shocking when it's such a small, serene area. These rural areas, they are so beautiful and so loving."
Zaffirini said she had called several county and local officials but not been able to get through and didn't have any firm details.
The church is a white, wood-framed building with a double-door at the entrance and a Texas flag on a pole at the front area. A morning worship service was scheduled for 11 a.m. The first news reports of the shooting were between noon and 12:30 p.m.
The church has posted videos of its Sunday services on a YouTube channel, raising the possibility that the shooting was captured on video.
In the most recent service, posted Oct. 29, Frank Pomeroy parked a motorcycle in front of his lectern and used it as a metaphor in his sermon for having faith in forces that can't be seen, whether it be gravity or God.
"I don't look at the moment, I look at where I'm going and look at what's out there ahead of me," Pomeroy said. "I'm choosing to trust in the centripetal forces and the things of God he's put around me."
— Associated Press writers Sadie Gurman in Washington, Nomaan Merchant in Houston and Diana Heidgerd in Dallas contributed to this report.
Comments
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-prevent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-r-1820163660
Bob Summers 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Why are congenital Liberals allowed to have firearms?
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Early reports are that this was a former serviceman who was dishonorably discharged.
So in Texas he wasn't legally allowed to have firearms.
Obviously he was able to get his hands on them though, because the gun laws are so loose.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
ANTIFA!!
He's a congenital Liberal mate.
William Cummings 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
русский тролль
Thomas Bryce Jr. 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
For people that think Guns are the problem, I say you are wrong. Guns are powerful tools for sure. They can be used in many ways. Some for good and some not. Trucks are tools also. So is ammonium nitrate. So is diesel fuel. So are knives. All of these things have purpose. It is the person that uses them that defines that purpose. What we need to realize is that something is driving people to use these tools for horrible purposes. That is the True Problem. These Mass Killings are the symptom of the problem. The Problem is that people are losing hope. They are losing their dreams and their future. A person without hope for the future has nothing to lose. They can become unstable and quite dangerous. This is the Problem we should be looking at. Why are so many people choosing to take the lives of others and then take their own? The rich had better take heed. You have enough. Others do not. Where are the higher wages and jobs that were promised 30 years ago under Reagan Trickle Down Economics? People are starting to realize that there is no relief coming for them. They do not see things getting better for them and their families. They see things getting worse. That is a very Dangerous thing.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
People have the same problems in lots of parts of the developed world, but only here are mass shootings a normal occurrence.
The difference is the prevalence and ease-of-access to guns. Full Stop.
Thomas Bryce Jr. 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
The NYC incident shows that having no access to guns does not stop a mass killing. He rented a truck and ran people down. Timothy McVeigh used a rental truck full of Ammonium nitrate and diesel to kill 168 people and injure over 600 in Oklahoma City. Full stop.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Seat belts don't prevent fatalities 100% of the time in car crashes, but that doesn't mean we should stop encouraging people to wear them, including with laws requiring them.
Thomas Bryce Jr. 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Out law guns and then what? Outlaw Rental trucks? Knives? Screw drivers? Hammers? The point is that people that are angry are going to kill by whatever means possible. Sure, guns make it easier in some of these cases. The problem is:" What drives these people to do what they do"? That is the Problem!
Thomas Bryce Jr. 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
So , if a guy only kills 2-3 people because all he had was a hammer, is the problem solved?
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
I'm more than willing to entertain non gun-laws that you think would stop these tragedies.
Feel free to propose some.
In the meantime, the only common component of all these shootings is the guns...so I'll concentrate on that area.
Thomas Bryce Jr. 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Outlawing guns won't solve the problem. Gun violence is a symptom. That is like trying to treat the flu with a Kleenex.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Then suggest alternatives.
"We've tried nothing, and nothing has worked!" is no longer an option.
Thomas Bryce Jr. 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Our system of Governing needs to change!. The average person is not getting a good deal and a chance at a better life. Having all benefits go to the top (Trickle Up economics) is not working for anyone but the Top. History will repeat itself. The divide between the haves and the have nots has been dealt with before. Not learning from history means we are doomed to repeat it;
Bob Summers 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Today's mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, was only halted after an armed Texan "engaged" the killer and put an end to the rampage, the Texas Rangers reported.
https://news.grabien.com/story-texas-dept-public-safety-armed-citizen-engaged-killer-ending
Armed non Liberal stopping a congenital Liberal.
Imagine that.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
I'm sure the 26 people he killed before that will find solace that gun-nuts will cling to such nonsense to justify their delusions.
Bob Summers 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
You're the "gun nut". Why do you hate fellow "gun nuts"? I know why you and fellow "gun nuts" hate, but why don't you all lay down your arms to save lives?
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours ago
I not only don't own a gun, but never have...nor have I been in a situation in my life that would have been improved with me having a gun.
Honest question, because I don't know, are Russian nationals like you allowed to own guns here? Or are you actually in Russia?
Bob Summers 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
You don't even know who the "gun nuts" are.
ANTIFA!! are some of the "gun nuts".
They are a subset of all the "gun nuts". Congenital Liberals.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Oh bobby, you seriously seem to be coming unglued.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Denial suits you well.
Steve Hicks 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
According to one of the "conservative" commentators on TV as this story unfolds, the Big Question is whether this particular shooter had a legal right to possess firearms.
But in a state where it's "legal" for virtually ANYONE to possess firearms...Kansas, for example...how is that "the big question"...or a meaningful question at all ?
Bob Summers 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
ANTIFA !!
Congenital Liberal.
Gun nut.
Why are Liberals allowed to have firearms?
Texas Church Shooter Was Antifa Member Who Vowed To Start Civil War
http://yournewswire.com/texas-church-shooter-antifa/
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Surely the only thing that could have prevented this is a travel ban on white former servicemen.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Speaking of "unglued"
You need a dose of Allamah Keillor and fast.
Radar Callaway 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Please define "congenital liberal." It is not a common term and I am unable to get any results when I searched on the Internet. Other variations with different words had to be defined individually and all seemed to be unique definitions to fit their personal opinion. All of them were in editorial opinions. When you invent a new phrase not commonly used, you really need to define your meaning(s). Thanks.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Don't bother, Radar.
He's a Russian shill pushing propaganda. His 'congenital liberal' stuff is fake news. I only engage with him because he's so transparent and it's funny.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Intrinsic genetic condition one is born with.
To varying degrees, one is either born a Liberal or they are not.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Don't mess with Texas
https://twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/927341230106722304/video/1
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
"Don't mess with Texas...because we'll do nothing to stop it from happening again. Please don't hurt us because Patriotism."
David Holroyd 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
What about Bath, Michigan where the janitor blew up the grade school with dyanmite and killed the kids.
Long forgotten.......no one cares , just like the Mausoleum..memories are short
Bath, Michigan..read about it!
Lawrence is so educated, folks should now.
All it took was dynamite!
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
So, to follow this logic, because we can't stop 100% of attacks with dynamite it should be completely legal and easily obtainable. Right?
David Holroyd 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Dyamite isn't the issue. Read about Bath, Michigan....be informed. Nothing new about Texas or Las Vegas...even in Bath, Michigan there was a tragedy..Mr. Kennamore become informed..you reallly need to.
This isn't an argument about dynamite...at the time it was the choice, just like a rented truck was in New York.
BATH, MICHIGAN......read about it.
READ ABOUT IT! It is interesting and significant loss of life.
