Body found in burning home after report of gunshots; Sheriff’s Office investigating scene south of Lawrence

A dead body has been found inside a home south of Lawrence that caught on fire Friday evening and perhaps also was the scene of reported gunshots, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived a little after 9 p.m. on Friday and found a house on fire in the 1100 block of E 1200 Road, Sgt. Kristen Channel said in a news release. After firefighters extinguished the house fire, the body of a man was found inside the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was located inside the residence.

Deputies were originally dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a fire and gunshots in the area. The area is southeast of the Clinton Lake Dam.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the man. The cause of death is being investigated as suspicious. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the news release.

As the Journal-World reported earlier, sections of the road were closed to all traffic. Channel said some road closures in the area are expected to continue through Saturday afternoon. Investigators are expected to be on the scene for much of the day.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff’s Office vehicles were blocking the intersection of North 1100 and East 1200 roads. A house northeast of the intersection has been isolated behind yellow tape. Emergency responders and at least 15 Sheriff’s deputies or investigators remained on the scene.

