Today's news

Restaurant fire in Wichita considered possible hate crime

By Associated Press

November 3, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating a fire at a Wichita restaurant run by an Iraqi-American family.

The Petra Mediterranean Restaurant was destroyed Wednesday and its owners say the fire might have been a hate crime. The words "Go back" were painted on a storage unit behind the restaurant.

The Wichita Eagle reports the FBI, which investigates hate crimes, has been notified. The ATF says it is trying to determine if the FBI should be more involved in the investigation.

The restaurant's owners, Ranya Taha and Bashar Mahanweh, say they are comforted by how the Wichita community has rallied around them. They say they have lived in Wichita for years and always found the community to be loving and supportive.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Fat Tuesday Sliders · Served with a side. 11 a.m. to 4 ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail