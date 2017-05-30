Tuesday morning’s bomb threat at Lawrence Memorial Hospital deemed to be a hoax

Things are back to normal at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a bomb threat against the hospital was deemed not credible by police Tuesday.

Janice Early, vice president of marketing and communications at LMH, said the hospital received the threat on a “non-network dedicated results printer” in the LMH lab Tuesday morning. The threat alleged that explosives would be detonated Wednesday. Hospital staffers immediately followed the LMH bomb threat policy, initiated “appropriate procedures” and notified the Lawrence Police Department, Early said in a news release.

“LMH staff followed the police department’s recommendations and assessed it to not be a credible threat,” the news release said. “The warning was not specific to LMH and, in fact, an online search revealed other facilities across the country have received the same document and those threats were determined to be bogus.”

Throughout the ordeal, the safety of patients and staff was of “utmost concern,” LMH CEO Russ Johnson said in a statement. He also said that, although information indicated the threat was a hoax “to extort money,” the hospital followed policy and safety precautions while working with police.

“I want to assure all our staff and the community that we took this threat very seriously and evaluated it thoroughly,” Johnson said.

