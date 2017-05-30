Lawrence father files again for election to school board

Lawrence resident Ronald “G.R.” Gordon-Ross has filed for election to the Lawrence school board.

Gordon-Ross has not responded to multiple interview requests since filing last week. Voters may remember him from his 2015 run for the school board, however.

At that time, Gordon-Ross, then 40, was working remotely as a health care IT professional for a Montana clinic. He told the Journal-World he moved to Lawrence in 1996 to attend the University of Kansas, where he earned a pharmacy degree.

In spring 2015, Gordon-Ross was actively involved as a volunteer with his children’s schools, he said at the time. In 2010, he also was invited to serve on a district task force to evaluate school efficiency, which ultimately led to that group’s recommendation to close the now-shuttered Wakarusa Valley School.

As of Tuesday morning, Gordon-Ross was one of five candidates to have filed for the school board. The others are James Alan Hollinger, Kelly Jones, Steve Wallace and Melissa Johnson, who is currently serving on the board through January 2018.

Johnson was appointed to the school board after the resignation of Kris Adair in February. Hers is one of three seats up for election this year, along with those of school board president Marcel Harmon and longtime board member Vanessa Sanburn.

The deadline to file for the school board is Thursday, June 1. A primary election will be held Aug. 1 if the number of candidates who file is greater than three times the number of open seats. The general election is slated for Nov. 7.

