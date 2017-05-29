Lawrence community honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Carrying on a long-standing tradition, dozens of military veterans, their families and other community members gathered Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence for Memorial Day ceremonies honoring America's soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Corey Ball, commander of the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post No. 14 in Lawrence, told the gathering that it was natural on such occasions to ask, "was it worth it?" when remembering the wars and battles in which those soldiers gave their lives. But he said that is the wrong question to ask on Memorial Day.

"Instead we should commit ourselves to make it worth it," Ball said. "We should insist that America remain the land of the free, a land where patriotism trumps politics, where the American flag is displayed proudly and frequently, and where military veterans are society’s true celebrities. We must never forget the families of our fallen."

The ceremony took place in a part of the cemetery that holds the graves of numerous veterans, from World Wars I and II, through Korea and Vietnam.

The ceremony was punctuated by a 21-gun salute, a flyover from a small aircraft leaving smoke trails, the sounds of a bagpipe and drum corps playing "Amazing Grace," and a lone bugler standing aside playing taps.

Lawrence City Commissioner Mike Amyx also spoke at the ceremony. Although not a veteran himself, Amyx said he was raised always to pay respect to those who have earned it.

"The saying that they gave all their tomorrows so we could have our todays is certainly most true today," Amyx said. "I encourage each of you to focus your attention on why today is important. Today is a day to remember and honor America’s heroes, the servicemen and women who gave their lives for this country, to remember their courage, their achievements and their dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifice."

