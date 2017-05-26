Lawrence woman admits to DUI; hit-and-run, aggravated battery charges dropped

A Lawrence woman admitted in court on Friday morning to driving home drunk from a pool hall.

The woman, Angelina Spencer, 44, was also accused of hitting a man with her SUV during that drive and fleeing the scene, but those criminal charges were dropped as part of her plea.

Spencer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence on Friday morning. As part of her plea agreement with prosecutors, a felony charge of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident were both dismissed.

The crash took place the morning of Feb. 15 when Spencer reportedly hit a man walking in the parking lot of 925 Iowa St.

Spencer's attorney, Greg Robinson, said Friday morning that she had been drinking at Empire Bar & Billiards at that address.

Spencer said she was spending time with some friends from out of town and had "one too many" drinks.

Spencer reportedly fled the scene and was later arrested at 148 Pawnee Ave. The victim, who is a Lawrence resident, apparently suffered injuries to his leg but refused medical treatment or transport.

Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel accepted Spencer's plea and convicted her of driving under the influence. She sentenced her to serve 48 consecutive hours in jail, followed by an additional three days of work release. Spencer will also be placed on probation for a year. During that time she is ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Aside from Friday morning's conviction, Spencer does not have a criminal record in Douglas County or with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

