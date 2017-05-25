Longtime Lawrence resident files for City Commission election, wants to see millennials get active

Lawrence native Ken Easthouse has thrown his hat in the ring for this year’s commission election.
Easthouse, who graduated from Lawrence High School in 2002, filed for a spot on the ballot Thursday. In an interview with the Journal-World, Easthouse said his decision was partially based on a desire to see more millennials active in politics.
“Part of it is, I think it’s part of my generation’s duty to step up and be public servants,” said Easthouse, 33, who works as a supervisor at the General Dynamics Information Technology call center.
“I think there’s a perception that, for whatever reason, people in our early 30s and younger aren’t interested in politics or don’t want to be involved,” he added. “I want to change that.”
Born to a “blue collar, working class family,” Easthouse grew up in Lawrence, where former classmates might remember him from his stint as the Chesty Lion mascot while a senior at Lawrence High. Easthouse then matriculated to Emporia State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in management in 2007.
While a relative newcomer to politics, Easthouse has a long history of community involvement, serving as an election judge for Douglas County since 2012 and also staying active on the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Incentives Review Committee. In 2015, he was one of 12 semifinalists for the City Commission seat left vacant by former mayor Jeremy Farmer.
As a City Commission candidate, Easthouse said he sees Lawrence approaching a crossroads “where we could really grow as a community in terms of our regional economic influence.” If elected to the City Commission, Easthouse said he’d work toward offering incentives to companies, including those dealing in technology and alternative energy, looking to expand in Lawrence.
The City Commission, Easthouse said, has been looking at bringing high-speed fiber internet to Lawrence for some time now. It’s a goal he’d also like to pursue if elected.
“Part of what I’d like to propose is the creation of a public option so the City of Lawrence runs our own high-speed internet service, almost like a utility,” he said. “That ties into a number of different areas in the community. It helps incentivize job creation in Lawrence.”
Those are funds, Easthouse added, that can be used toward affordable housing and other community improvement projects.
The terms of commissioners Lisa Larsen, Mike Amyx and Matthew Herbert are expiring this year. Easthouse is the sixth candidate to file for the election, following filings by Herbert, Larsen, Jennifer Ananda, Bassem Chahine and Dustin Stumblingbear.
The filing deadline for the City Commission race is noon on June 1. Candidates will have an Aug. 1 primary, if needed, and the general election will be on Nov. 7. Primaries will be scheduled only if the number of candidates who file is more than two times the number of open seats.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Ralph Gage 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Longtime? Give me a break!
Chad Lawhorn 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Hi: Our understanding is he has lived in town for about 30 years. Thanks, Chad
Ken Easthouse 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Chad,
To clarify, my family moved here in 1995, when I was still in elementary school. I moved away for college and moved back when I could. Let's not quibble over technicalities, though, this is my home.
David Holroyd 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Can he get the Mausoleum in repair within two weeks after being elected?
I , mean, really now..longtime she should have connections with a glass company willing to donate some nice colored fancy glass for the front windows and a few contractor friends that would be willing to sandblast the doors and repaint them and a few civic minded contractors that use granite and even have scraps around to be cut to cover the holes of the deceased who were relocated...and the painting inside, the painting inside..preparation work done by his millenial friends.
After all, the current commission couldn't get the job done...
It is really easy if anyone on the commission would take a stand...something that even Mr. Markus is not interested in.
Paul Beyer 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
David, since the Mausoleum is the major problem in Lawrence, why don't you donate some money from your slum lord accounts to restore it>?
David Holroyd 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Poor Mr. Beyer, the non existent person who doesn't know if he was in the Army or Airforce...and lonely even now.
Here's the deal. Just identily for me the accounts all this supposed money is in and I wll take it out and pay for counseling for you since you don't know the ranks in the military...was it Air Force or Army Mr. Beyer...fake name of course....
Since you were supposedly in the military, you could even donate some time toward the project and prove that you are the man you say you are...after all you should be a proud veteran, but then you might think the Mausoleum was a bunker and you would relive your shell shocked days which now make you delusional not knowing your rank, serial number or branch of service.
Sign in to comment