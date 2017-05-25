KU Medical Center leader Doug Girod named 18th chancellor of KU

A medical doctor and the the top administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center will be the next chancellor of KU.

Doug Girod has been executive vice chancellor of the KU Medical Center since 2013. He first joined the KU Medical Center faculty in 1994 and became chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in 2002.

The Kansas Board of Regents announced their selection and formally voted to hire Girod as KU’s 18th chancellor Thursday during a special meeting called on KU’s Lawrence campus. He will begin the new job on July 1.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity, and honored and humbled," Girod told the Journal-World on Thursday. "We are in such a great trajectory as an institution, and we've accomplished so much...it's just a very, very exciting time to be here."

Girod is an otolaryngology — or ear, nose and throat — surgeon, specializing in treatment of and reconstructive surgery following head and neck cancer. His leadership is credited with advancing KU Hospital's national rankings in the area.

Prior to joining KU, he was vice chairman and research director in the department of otolaryngology at the Naval Medical Center in Oakland, Calif., according to his KU profile. Girod was in the U.S. Navy Reserve, from 1982 until being honorably discharged in 1997, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander and later earning the Meritorious Service Medal.

In the Kansas City area, he's worked with numerous health and economic development issues. He's also led and participated in medical missions to developing countries in Africa and Latin America.

Girod, 59, and his wife, Susan, currently live in Mission Hills.

A native of Salem, Ore., Girod earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry at University of California at Davis, his medical degree at University of California at San Francisco, and completed a residency and NIH research fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The KU chancellor, the university’s chief executive officer, is at the helm of a multi-campus, multi-million-dollar operation.

The chancellor oversees the university’s main campus in Lawrence, the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park and the KU Medical Center campus in Kansas City, as well as smaller School of Medicine campuses in Wichita and Salina. The chancellor also oversees KU research and educational centers in Hays, Parsons, Pittsburg and Topeka plus the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Yoder.

KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little, 72, announced in September that she would step down this summer. Gray-Little, formerly provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, became KU’s 17th chancellor in 2009.

The Board of Regents launched a closed search process, meaning names of all candidates and finalists are kept confidential, in late fall.

The consulting firm of R. William Funk & Associates was hired to help recruit candidates.

A 25-member chancellor search committee, chaired by KU alumni and former Kroger CEO David Dillon, vetted candidates and presented finalists to the board. The board interviewed finalists earlier this week.

