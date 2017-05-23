Josh Jackson’s diversion agreement in criminal damage case requires apology, anger classes

Former University of Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson must complete anger management classes and write an apology letter in order to divert a criminal damage charge filed against him.

Jackson was accused of arguing with KU women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert outside a Lawrence bar in December 2016. During that argument he reportedly hit and kicked Calvert’s car while “yelling for her to get out of the car and that he would beat” her, the Journal-World previously reported.

Damage to the car was estimated to be $3,150.45. However, a felony charge — defined as damage exceeding $1,000 — was not filed against Jackson, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said, because “the state can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all the damage to the door and tail light were caused by Jackson due to other unidentifiable individual(s) damaging the vehicle.”

Instead, a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge was filed against Jackson. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 12 and signed a diversion agreement in the case on April 26. A hearing date originally scheduled for May 24 has since been canceled.

As a part of the diversion agreement, which was filed in Douglas County District Court, Jackson will need to complete anger management classes, abstain from drugs and alcohol for a year, write an apology letter and complete no less than 20 hours of community service.

If Jackson successfully finishes his yearlong diversion agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the case.

Jackson is expected to be a top pick in the NBA draft in June.

