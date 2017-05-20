Baldwin City councilman and wife killed in Anderson County crash

A Baldwin City couple was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision in Anderson County.

The accident at 2:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 169 one mile north of the town of Colony claimed the life of Stephen Bauer, 75, and his wife, Alison, 57. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online report, Stephen Bauer lost control of his southbound 2008 Lexus, crossed the centerline and struck head-on a Mack semitrailer driven by Zachariah E. Breen, 27, Wellsville.

The Bauers were pronounced dead at the scene. Breen was transported to Anderson County Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Stephen Bauer was a Baldwin City councilman and owned and operated with his wife the real estate inspection service Bauer Inspection and Consulting Services.

