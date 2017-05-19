One home loses roof in overnight storms; other damage but no injuries reported

Storms on Thursday night blew the roof off at least one home and downed a number of trees and power lines throughout the area, said Teri Smith, Douglas County Emergency Management director.

The roof was lost over the former Marion Springs elementary school, since repurposed as a home, Smith said. The former school building is near the unincorporated town of Worden, west of the intersection of U.S. Highways 59 and 56 in southwestern Douglas County.

The storms raged throughout the area until approximately 11 p.m., Smith said. Aside from sporadic reports of damage, no injuries were reported.

The true scope of the damage was not immediately known Thursday night, Smith said. Crews will be out on Friday assessing the storm's impact and preparing for a second round.

"It was just too dark late last night," she said. "We really have to get back out and drive to a lot of places to see."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said in an emailed response to questions that deputies received several reports of downed power lines and trees as well as debris in the roadway. However, no injuries were reported to the sheriff's office, she said.

Smith said she received a total of 2 1/2 inches of rain last night at her home. Another set of storms will likely roll through the area starting Friday afternoon, she said.

In fact, the county is under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Saturday, Smith said.

"I haven't heard the word tornado in this one, yet," she laughed regarding Friday's storm warnings.

As area residents plan to hunker down for Friday's storms, they should settle on a way to receive weather information, Smith said. One way is to sign up for call alerts at the county's website, www.douglascountyks.org.

Then, when or if the weather hits, folks should find their way to the lowest level of their houses, as far away from windows as possible, Smith said.

"Get to the most center room that doesn't have windows," she said.

If anybody is injured or there is an emergency, it's best to call 911, Smith said. However, if there is damage to report or other nonemergency issues, it's best to call Emergency Management's regular line at 785-832-5259 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 785-841-0007.

