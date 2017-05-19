Former KU student convicted of sexual battery in Oliver Hall incident, sentenced to probation

A former University of Kansas student will spend time on probation and will be required to register as a sex offender after being convicted Friday morning of a single charge stemming from a sexual battery reported last fall.

Jon Jacob Myers, 19, was arrested in October 2016 at KU's Oliver Hall, 1815 Naismith Drive, after two women reported that he touched them inappropriately. He originally faced one felony charge each of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.

Friday morning Myers appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

During the hearing prosecutor David Melton said that on Oct. 26, 2016, Myers walked into Oliver Hall's lobby, approached a woman who was watching television and put his hand inside her pants.

Myers was also accused of touching a second woman that night, KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Anguiano said in October.

One woman reported that Myers touched her inappropriately, while the second woman reported that he did the same to her but also tried to rape her, the Journal-World previously reported.

Myers' attorney, Christopher Joseph, said the incident was a "bit of a mystery."

Previously, Myers was an upstanding member of society who performed well academically both in high school and in college, Joseph said. However, before the incident, Joseph said, Myers fell down some stairs and suffered a concussion.

Suffering from "post-concussive syndrome," Myers then went on to drink several Four Loko drinks, which are particularly potent alcoholic beverages, Joseph said.

The combination of alcohol and a head injury might explain Myers' out-of-character behavior, Joseph said.

In addition, Myers told Judge Sally Pokorny that he could not remember the incident and apologized for any pain he might have caused.

Now, Myers is in mental health and substance abuse treatment programs, Joseph said. Since the incident Myers has dropped out of school at KU and returned to his home in Arlington, Tex., he said.

Pokorny said she appreciated Myers' proactive approach in entering himself into treatment and providing documentation on his reported head injury. She said the information provided by Joseph offered an explanation for the events rather than an excuse.

Pokorny accepted Myers' plea and convicted him of the misdemeanor charge. She sentenced him to serve one year on supervised probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

If Myers violates the terms of his probation, which include avoiding drugs and alcoholic beverages, he will have to serve a year in jail, Pokorny noted.

