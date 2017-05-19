City to hold electronic recycling event Saturday

The City of Lawrence Solid Waste Division will host an electronic recycling event on Saturday.

Items accepted for recycling include televisions, video and audio equipment, computers, printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines, microwaves, cellphones and other small appliances and hand-held devices. Electronic recycling will be provided by Asset LifeCycle.

There is a $20 recycling fee per CRT computer monitor and CRT television (all sizes — includes rear projection and consoles). There is no recycling fee for other electronic equipment. Fees may be paid by cash or check.

Items not accepted at this event include VHS tapes, CDs, large appliances, Freon-containing items such as refrigerators and dehumidifiers, and household hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides, compressed gas cylinders and fluorescent light bulbs. For information on how to dispose of large appliances and household hazardous waste, visit LawrenceRecycles.org.

Electronic recycling will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the University of Kansas Park and Ride east parking lot, which is accessible from Clinton Parkway and Crestline Drive. This is a rain or shine event. More information can be found at LawrenceRecycles.org.

