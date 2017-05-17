Rowers rescued from Kansas River after boat capsizes

Emergency responders were called to help rescue a team of rowers who were stranded on the Kansas River near the University of Kansas boathouse Wednesday morning.
At least eight people were stranded upriver on the west bank after their boat capsized, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Capt. Pat Talkington. Conditions along the river Wednesday morning were windy, and water was choppy.
No injuries were reported.
The rowers' affiliation wasn't immediately clear. The incident took place near the KU boathouse, which is the base for the University-funded women's rowing team, as well as a co-ed club team, KU Crew. The eight people rescued were all men. The rowers on scene declined to answer a reporter's questions.
After the rowers were rescued, a KU boat towed the capsized boat back to shore.
Comments
Jim Haack 24 minutes ago
Declined to answer questions. All guys. Probably frat related. Glad there were no injuries, but they're going to lose their deposit on the keg.
Terri Cook-Bednasek 2 minutes ago
Thanks Jim Haack for immediately jumping to entirely wrong and negative assumptions. As one of these outstanding group of young men's Mothers, I greatly appreciate your comments. Just so you know, they are the KU Rowing Crew and were on the river as they are every single morning, usually by 6 am, training for an upcoming meet in Georgia. Don't make a scary event for everyone involved into something that it's not.
