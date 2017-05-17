Rowers rescued from Kansas River after boat capsizes

Emergency responders were called to help rescue a team of rowers who were stranded on the Kansas River near the University of Kansas boathouse Wednesday morning.

At least eight people were stranded upriver on the west bank after their boat capsized, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Capt. Pat Talkington. Conditions along the river Wednesday morning were windy, and water was choppy.

No injuries were reported.

The rowers' affiliation wasn't immediately clear. The incident took place near the KU boathouse, which is the base for the University-funded women's rowing team, as well as a co-ed club team, KU Crew. The eight people rescued were all men. The rowers on scene declined to answer a reporter's questions.

After the rowers were rescued, a KU boat towed the capsized boat back to shore.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.