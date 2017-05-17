Today's news

Kansas legislators delay tax, school finance discussions

By Associated Press

May 17, 2017

Advertisement

Topeka — Kansas legislators are delaying discussions about public school funding and raising taxes to fix the state budget.

House and Senate negotiators who had planned to convene Tuesday to discuss proposals for increasing income taxes never scheduled a meeting.

Lead House negotiator Steven Johnson said he doesn’t know when the group will convene again. The Assaria Republican said it’s an indication that lawmakers remain divided on tax issues.

The House postponed a debate until at least Thursday on a plan to phase in a $280 million increase in spending on public schools over two years. Leaders want to give House members more time to review the details.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...