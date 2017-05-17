Douglas County Commission approves permit for ministorage facility near Rock Chalk Park

Douglas County commissioners wrapped up a short meeting Wednesday with approval of a conditional use permit for a ministorage complex just northwest of Rock Chalk Park.

Garber Enterprises Inc. requested the permit for a 11.36-acre ministorage complex in the 1700 block of East 902. Because of the likelihood the property that abuts Kansas Highway 10 just outside the city limits would be annexed, the application was reviewed for conformity with county and city of Lawrence development standards, said Mary Miller, planner with the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Department.

Commissioner Nancy Thellman said she had initial concerns of about the facility on a Lawrence gateway but like Douglas County planning commissioners, who unanimously recommended approval of the conditional use permit, was satisfied the required screening and architectural details of the buildings adequately protected the neighborhood.

Commissioners also approved a text amendment to county zoning code that reflects a state statute changing the name of telecommunication towers to wireless towers. Also to conform to the state statute, the time an unused tower could remain standing without a County Commission-approved extension was reduced from three years to one year.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.