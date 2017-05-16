Trump revealed highly classified info to Russia, reportedly putting source at risk

Washington — Pushing back against allegations of damaging intelligence disclosures, President Donald Trump's national security adviser insisted Tuesday that Trump's revelations to Russian officials about the terrorist threat from the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.
H.R. McMaster added that none of the U.S. officials present for the president's Oval Office meeting with the Russian foreign minister last week "felt in any way that that conversation was inappropriate." He used the words "wholly appropriate" nine separate times.
Trump himself claimed the authority to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets he has "an absolute right" as president to do so. Trump's tweets did not say whether he revealed classified information about IS, as published reports have said and as a U.S. official told The Associated Press.
McMaster, in a White House briefing, said: "In the context of that discussion, what the president discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he is engaged."
He cast some of Trump's revelations as information that was available from publicly available "open-source reporting" and added that the president did not know the precise source of the intelligence he had shared, suggesting that Trump could not have compromised confidential sources.
Still, the White House has not expressly denied that classified information was disclosed in the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Russian diplomats last week. The Kremlin dismissed the reports as "complete nonsense."
The news reverberated around the world as countries started second-guessing their own intelligence-sharing agreements with the U.S.
A senior European intelligence official told the AP his country might stop sharing information with the United States if it confirms that Trump shared classified details with Russian officials. Such sharing "could be a risk for our sources," the official said. The official spoke only on condition that neither he nor his country be identified, because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats and Republicans alike expressed concern about the president's disclosures. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called the reports "deeply disturbing" and said they could affect the willingness of U.S. allies and partners to share intelligence with the U.S.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the intelligence uproar a distraction from GOP priorities such as tax reform and replacing the health care law.
"I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda," he told Bloomberg Business.
Doug Andres, a spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, said the speaker was looking for "a full explanation of the facts from the administration."
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for Congress to have immediate access to a transcript of Trump's meeting with the Russians, saying that if Trump refuses, Americans will doubt that their president is capable of safeguarding critical secrets.
Trump said in his tweets, "I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining ... to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism."
Later Tuesday, Trump told reporters he'd had a "very, very successful meeting" with Lavrov. He promised that "we're going to have a lot of great success over the next coming years" in the fight against IS "and we want to get as many to help fight terrorism as possible."
A senior U.S. official told AP that Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. The classified information had been shared with the president by an ally, violating the confidentiality of an intelligence-sharing agreement with that country, the official said.
Trump later was informed that he had broken protocol and White House officials placed calls to the National Security Agency and the CIA looking to minimize any damage.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly, would not say which country's intelligence was divulged.
Asked why the NSA and CIA were put on notice if the revelations were not problematic, McMaster cast the notification as being provided "from an overabundance of caution."
The disclosure put a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the disclosure on Monday.
The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have declined to comment. CIA Director Mike Pompeo was to brief members of the House intelligence committee later in the day.
The U.S. official said that Trump boasted about his access to classified intelligence in last week's meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak. An excerpt from an official transcript of the meeting reveals that Trump told them, "I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day," he said.
On Monday, McMaster told reporters: "The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries including threats to civil aviation. At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."
The revelations could further damage Trump's already fraught relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies. He's openly questioned the competency of intelligence officials and challenged their high-confidence assessment that Russia meddled in last year's presidential election to help him win. His criticism has been followed by a steady stream of leaks to the media that have been damaging to Trump and exposed an FBI investigation into his associates' possible ties to Russia.
The disclosure also risks harming his credibility with U.S. partners around the world ahead of his first overseas trip. The White House was already reeling from its botched handling of Trump's decision last week to fire James Comey, the FBI director who was overseeing the Russia investigation.
The Royal Court in Jordan said that King Abdullah II and Trump spoke by phone about anti-terror cooperation and other issues Tuesday, a conversation that was scheduled last week.
The revelation also prompted cries of hypocrisy. Trump spent the campaign arguing that his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, should be locked up for careless handling of classified information.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson disputed the report. He said Trump discussed a range of subjects with the Russians, including "common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism." The nature of specific threats was discussed, he said, but not sources, methods or military operations.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Fred Whitehead Jr. 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Lock him up!! Lock him up!!! LOCK HIM UP!!!!!
It has been reported that the "president" is a "loose cannon".
Wasn't that what the fools at the Republican "Convention" were screaming about Mrs. Clinton??
Turnabout is hell, eh??
Brock Masters 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Fred calls those screaming lock her up fools and then screams lock him up. Hello Fred, don't you get that you just called yourself a fool?
Dude, you're priceless. Never stop posting.
Steve Jacob 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nothing happened when Bush outed spies, why would you think Trump would get in any trouble
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/19728346/ns/politics/t/bush-admits-administration-leaked-cia-name/
Richard Aronoff 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
So what's all the excitement about? Remember when the Russians told the Unites States about the Boston bomber brothers. Remember when electronic devices were banned on certain flights coming into the country? That information was available in newspapers across the country.
I'm really tires of sources who wish to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature or the situation. Here's how it works:
A real reporter -- not a blogger -- publishes a story in the LJW that a source who wishes to remain anonymous has revealed that Fred Whitehead has been an underground member of the KKK for years and uses his frequent anti-Hitler comments to mask his real activities.
When Fred denies the story and asks for the source of the information, the reporter will wrap himself in the first amendment and there's not a damn thing Fred could do.
So here we are with an anonymous source saying that Trump told the Russians about a laptop threat that had been reported in the press weeks ago. And Rachel Maddow gets so excited that she slides right off her anchor chair.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Yes, Richard, everyone knows about the possibility of a explosives in electronic devices, thus the ban; that's not classified. But we do not know the means in which they gathered that information. It's my understanding that is what he shared with the Russians, and he did not share it with our allies. That's the problem. Warning everyone that they have found intelligence of explosives in electronic devices is one thing.Telling people how you got it is the classified stuff. I certainly hope he didn't put others in danger, like Trump/Cheney did when they outed Valerie Plame.
As to the anonymous sources, reporters have been using them for years. You are probably young, but I was alive for the whole Nixon fiasco. If it wasn't for the anonymous source, we wouldn't have found out about him either. Of course, there are still people who defend Nixon and company and think the "liberal" press railroaded them, but you and I know the only reason that Nixon didn't join his buddies in jail is because Ford pardoned him. A court would have tried and convicted him.
Richard Aronoff 1 hour ago
Valerie Plame was not outed by Trump/Cheney. She was outed by Richard Armitage who passed the name to Robert Novak.
By the way, after Greenwald outed the name of the woman featured in "Zero Dark Thirty" Plame had no problem with the outing and republished the name herself.
Gary Stussie 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Don't you just love it when a bunch of Lawrence snowflake criticize a billionaire who got HIMSELF elected President. I wonder what Whiteheads response would have been to someone who went into one of Fred's name calling rants when President Obama was at the helm? Hey Fred ... rumor has it anther Supreme Court Justice is retiring in July! One down 2 to go!
Brock Masters 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Interesting info about Fred. Did not know it.
There is a reason a person has a Constitutional right to confront their accuser. People say all kinds of things anonymously and you cannot evaluate their credibility.
In this case consider the person was not authorized to speak publicly but did so in violation of their terms of employment. I don't give a person who makes up their own rules much credibility. Doesn't mean it isn't true, but it should be verified fro multiple sources before accepting it as Gospel.
Still amazed to learn that about Fred. You just never know nowadays.
Richard Aronoff 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Dorothy: I'm a lot older that you seem to think I am!
The fact that our government shares classified information with another government is nothing new. And if politics makes strange bedfellows international politics makes stranger bedfellows.
Russia has a bigger ISIS problem than the United States. If a US intelligence agency knew about a specific terrorist threat against the Russian homeland why wouldn't we let them know about that threat?
The source of the information was not compromised by the president informing the Russian ambassador. If the source has been compromised that source was compromised by the Washington Post.
Larry Sturm 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Trump has plenty of infractions he needs to be impeached before he takes the American democracy down the tubes. Trump is a bomb ready to explode.
