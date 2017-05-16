Douglas County commissioners to consider ministorage proposal for site near Rock Chalk Park

The Douglas County Commission will meet Wednesday with a short agenda that includes consideration of a conditional use permit for a ministorage facility just northwest of Lawrence.

The request from Garber Enterprises Inc. for the 11.63-acre storage facility in the 1700 block of East 902 Road comes to commissioners with the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval. Because of the likelihood the property just northwest of Rock Chalk Park will be annexed into the city, the proposal was reviewed for conformity with county and Lawrence development standards.

Commissioners also will be asked to approve a text amendment to county zoning regulations regarding communication towers. The changes will conform to a new state statute that creates a new category for wireless towers.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. For the commission’s complete agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

