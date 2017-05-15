Kansas House passes sales tax on some services, schedules lower food tax in 2020

— The Kansas House on Monday passed a bill that would impose retail sales taxes on some services starting in July, while lowering the sales tax on food by one percentage point starting in mid-2020.

The 78-42 vote sends the bill to the Senate. But legislative leaders noted that even if the Senate never takes up the bill, passage by the House means all sales tax exemptions are now on the table when the tax conference committee meets to negotiate global tax issues, which so far this session have been limited just to income taxes.

Democrats and a few moderate Republicans opposed the bill, arguing that imposing sales taxes on collection services would largely target the poor. They also said they are skeptical that lawmakers will actually allow the lower food sales tax to take effect on schedule.

The bill would also impose the state's 6.5 percent retail sales tax on nonresidential cleaning services, which include commercial plumbing, as well as towing, detective services, private security guards and security systems, pet daycare, and mini-storage and self-storage services.

Repealing those exemptions is expected to generate about $60 million a year in revenue for the state for the next two years. But that would be almost equally offset starting in 2020 by the reduced sales tax on food, which would be lowered to 5.5 percent.

State revenue officials say all of the sales tax exemptions on the books in Kansas total about $6 billion a year.

Democratic Reps. Barbara Ballard, Boog Highberger and John Wilson of Lawrence all voted against the bill. Republican Rep. Tom Sloan of Lawrence voted in favor.

