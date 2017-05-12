House votes to lower sales tax on food in 2020, but also to tax some other services starting this summer

— The Kansas House voted Friday to advance a bill that would impose sales taxes on certain services while lowering the sales tax on food.

Those provisions were added to a bill that originally dealt only with a local sales tax in Marion County.

Under the bill, starting July 1, the state would impose its 6.5 percent sales tax on a select list of services: towing; nonresidential cleaning services, including plumbing and pool cleaning; pet day care; detective and security services, including private security guards; mini storage and self-storage services; and collection agencies.

Those taxes are expected to generate about $61 million a year.

But the lower sales tax on food would not take effect until July 1, 2020, when it would be lowered 1 percentage point to 5.5 percent. That's expected to cost the state about $64 million a year when it takes effect.

The amendment offered by Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, originally would have extended the sales tax to memberships at government-owned or nonprofit fitness facilities, including YMCAs and YWCAs. But that provision was later stripped out on a 68-52 vote.

The House divided the vote on Williams' amendment into two parts. The first part, removing the sales tax exemption for the list of services, passed on a 63-56 vote. All four representatives from Lawrence voted no: Democrats Barbara Ballard, Boog Highberger and John Wilson; and Republican Tom Sloan.

The second portion lowering the sales tax on food passed easily, 117-3.

Democrats then tried to move the effective date of the lower sales tax on food to July 1 of this year, but that failed, 60-61.

A final vote on the bill is expected Monday. If it passes, the bill would move on to the Senate.

