Hayden to resign as Lawrence superintendent, will stay with district in new role, pending board approval

Kyle Hayden is resigning as the superintendent of Lawrence Public Schools, the district has announced.
He plans to stay with the district in the newly created role of chief operations officer, pending approval by the Lawrence school board.
The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss appointing an interim superintendent and the process for hiring a new superintendent. The board expects the position to be filled by February 2018, according to a statement from the board.
Hayden’s resignation will be effective July 1, according to the district statement. He was appointed as the district’s superintendent in March 2016 and has served in that role since July 2016. He was hired at a salary of $205,000. It's not clear what his salary as COO would be.
In the release, Hayden said the decision to leave the superintendent’s position was family-based.
“This move is best for me, my wife, Katy, and our three children,” Hayden said. “I am appreciative of the staff and community support I received while serving as superintendent and am especially thankful for my leadership team, which has worked with me to move the district forward.”
In the release, board president Marcel Harmon said Hayden had the support of the board to remain as superintendent.
“The district and community have benefited greatly from Kyle’s seven years of leadership as an assistant principal, assistant superintendent, and as superintendent,” Harmon said. “It’s important that the community understand that Kyle had the board’s support to continue as superintendent, and that he has our full support in this move.”
In the role of chief operations officer, Hayden would manage all aspects of the $87 million school bond construction projects, which voters overwhelmingly approved earlier this month. According to the release, Hayden will work with building staff and parent design teams and district design and construction teams to implement the bond projects. Before he became superintendent, Hayden served a similar role for the district as part of the 2013 bond issue.
In addition to management of the bond issue, Hayden will oversee the facilities and operations department, capital improvements planning, planning related to enrollment projections, building capacities, school boundaries and other issues.
Before being hired as superintendent last year to replace Rick Doll, he had served five years as an assistant superintendent of business and operations for the Lawrence school district. He also had served as an assistant principal at Lawrence High. He came to the district with 17 years of experience as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach in Kansas and Texas.
During his short tenure as superintendent, the largest project undertaken by the district was the recently approved $87 million bond issue, which is intended to revamp Lawrence High School, plus make improvements to Free State High School and the district’s four middle schools. The bond issue won approval on May 2 with about 75 percent of the vote.
The district, however, has had some tumultuous moments during the last year. The school board and administration received large amounts of public criticism for how they handled a controversial resignation of a teacher at South Middle School. The teacher had been accused of making racist comments to his class. The board accepted the teacher’s resignation but sought to conceal the identity of the teacher and also sought to keep private that the district had entered into a settlement agreement with the teacher.
The district also has faced criticism that it has not done enough to promote equity in the school district.
The district news release listed several accomplishments during Hayden’s tenure. They included:
• Expanded the concept of personalized learning in the district.
• Addressed technology issue for students with an iPad program at middle schools and a MacBook program at high schools.
• Completed a transition plan for a new Facilities and Operation Department and warehouse facility.
• Provided Beyond Diversity training to an additional 313 staff members, including all new teachers, and designed a plan to provide professional learning on culturally relevant teaching.
“I feel fortunate to have been able to contribute to significant facility improvements for all of the elementary schools and to have played a leadership role in gaining the community’s investment in a plan to upgrade all of the secondary schools,” Hayden said in the release.
Board members thanked Hayden for his service to the district.
“As a first‐time board president this year, I’ve benefited from his counsel and steady leadership,” Harmon said. “I’m grateful that our community will continue to benefit from his experience with facilities, bond implementation and planning, his leadership skills, and his passion for equitable education.”
The release said the board at its special meeting on Wednesday will meet with a representative of the Kansas Association of School Boards for guidance on the process of appointing an interim superintendent this summer. The release said the board will begin the superintendent search in the fall, and plans to name the next superintendent no later than February 2018.
Comments
Gary Pomeroy 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
That was quick!!
David Teska 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Indeed quick. Also: "...It's not clear what his salary as COO would be." Really? What exactly does that mean- not clear? So the school district has a ballpark figure of what they are going to pay him but haven't settled on it? Or they don't know yet? If he starts July 1 they need to get cracking on a salary. Also, as a new position, that seems surprising. Sloppy reporting not to press USD on this matter.
Nick Gerik 4 hours ago
Hi, David. "Not clear" means this is still a developing story, and the district did not provide that information in its announcement. We noted that because we're currently conducting our own reporting and are in the process of pursuing answers to those questions. We'll update once we hear back from the district.
— Nick Gerik, LJW digital editor
Linda Trotter 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
It seems to me we have just created another unnecessary position for someone who doesn't want to be superintendent but want to collect money from the School District that could go to teachers salaries. Why do we continually create more administrative jobs that takes away from funds that could go to the teachers. No wander we can't keep or hire teachers.
Sam Crow 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
This is just totally unbelievable. Except in Lawrence.
We are told by the liberals there is not enough money for schools. Ongoing lawsuits because there is allegedly not enough money. There are not enough teachers. Teachers are leaving the state in droves. Classrooms with fifty students. An acorn falls from a tree and the liberal Henny Pennys announce the sky is falling. There must be massive tax increases.
Yet, Hayden creates a new position for himself after merely a year, and resigns. Assuming he is not taking a huge decrease of his $205,000 salary in his newly self-created position, that is just more new spending for the district. Another increase in district administrative costs by adding more bureaucracy.
How can that new money suddenly be found in a budget supposedly decimated of funding. That could pay for five teachers.
Next time Peter Hancock writes an article of the dire straits of the funding of schools, people should remember how the district operates.
What a school board the Lawrence Liberals have put into office.
David Holroyd 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Mr. Crow, the same action was done with former Superintendent Neuswander..remember?
David Holroyd 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Where was all this questioning of how the school district spent it's money two weeks ago?
David Klamet 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
More administrators, more IPads, more money... The path to improving education is not so simple.
David Holroyd 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
David Holroyd 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Exactly why a NO vote should have won!
Samantha Martin 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
David H. here is a list of the last seven:
Mr. Kyle Hayden is the seventh superintendent to lead consolidated Unified School District 497 in Lawrence. Carl Knox served from 1962-84, followed by Dan Neuenswander (1984-92), Al Azinger (1992-98), Kathleen Williams (1998-2000), Randy Weseman (2000-09), and Rick Doll (2009-16).
