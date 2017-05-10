Police investigating suspicious death of Lawrence woman at her home

Police are investigating the death of a Lawrence woman whose body was found Friday afternoon.

The woman, 30-year-old Brittany Stewart, was found in her home on Friday by a relative who then called 911, Lawrence Police Department Spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an emailed response to questions.

The department's daily activity logs show police were dispatched to the 4300 block of West 24th Place for a medical emergency around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Rockland West apartment complex is located within that block.

"The circumstances of this incident lead police to believe that this may be a suspicious death," Murphree said. "The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death."

When asked, Muphree said a Kansas Standard Offense Report has not yet been created regarding the incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

