Today's news

Judge orders Kobach to disclose plan taken to Trump by end of week

President-elect Donald Trump pauses pose for photographs as he greets Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

President-elect Donald Trump pauses pose for photographs as he greets Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Associated Press

May 10, 2017

Advertisement

A judge has told Kansas' top elections official to disclose proposed changes to federal voting laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson says she reviewed the materials and found no error in the magistrate's earlier ruling that required Secretary of State Kris Kobach to turn over the documents.

Robinson ordered Kobach to produce them by Friday to the American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when voting.

An Associated Press photo of that November meeting showed Kobach holding a paper outlining homeland security issues. The order also requires him to produce a related internal document about proposed changes to the National Voter Registration Act.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...