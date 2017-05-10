Candidates scarce as city, school board filing deadline nears

Candidate filings remain scarce for this year’s city/school board elections with three weeks to go before the noon June 1 filing deadline.

The elections for school board members and elected city officials used to be in the spring of odd numbered years. That changed in 2015 when the Legislature voted to adjust the city/school board election schedule to an August primary and November general election schedule.

As of Wednesday, few have filed for the elected city official positions or school board seats that will be on the ballot this year in Lawrence, Baldwin City, Eudora or Lecompton.

The Lawrence City Commission is the only body that has enough filings to fill the positions on the ballot. Bassem Chahine, Dustin Stumblingbear and incumbents Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen officially filed with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office to vie for the three seats to be elected this year.

Only two candidates have filled for the three Lawrence school board at-large positions on the ballot. They are incumbent Melissa Johnson and James Alan Hollinger.

No one has yet filed for the Eudora City Commission, the Baldwin City Council or the Lecompton City Council. Incumbent Tim Reazin, who fellow Eudora city commissioners selected to serve as mayor, has told the Journal-World he intended to seek reelection to one of the two commission seats on ballot this year. Jolene Born is the other incumbent.

Two Baldwin City Council seats, which are currently held by incumbents Christi Darnell and Kathy Gerstner, will be on the ballot. The city’s mayoral position will also be on the ballot. Marilyn Pearse is the incumbent.

In Lecompton, the mayoral position of incumbent Sandy Jacquot will be on the ballot. Two of five city council seats will be on the ballot. Tim McNish and Elsie Middleton are the incumbents.

Baldwin City school board member Greg Kruger and incumbent Eudora school board member Michael Kelso have filed for reelection to their respective boards. No one has filed for the two other open seats on both boards. It is known Baldwin City incumbent Nicole Tiller will not seek another four-year term to her District 2, Position 5 seat. She announced she will resign from the board after Monday’s meeting before moving out of state.

There have been no filings either for the four open seats on the Lecompton school board.

