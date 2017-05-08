Shots fired following pool party with 200 guests

Shots were fired Sunday night following a pool party with about 200 guests at an apartment complex in southwest Lawrence.

The location of the party, Rockland West, 4301 W. 24th Place, is advertised as a luxury apartment complex for students.

Someone leaving the party reportedly fired several shots into the air, according to a report released from the Lawrence Police Department’s Twitter account. There were no injuries reported and no known property damage.

Police received two calls from that area reporting that shots had been fired, both about 9 p.m. Sunday, according the police department call logs.

Officers did not receive cooperation from people at the party, the report states. Officers located one shell casing in the area.

