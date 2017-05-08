Today's news

Nationally acclaimed author, former Lawrencian Patricia Lockwood to give reading at library

By Staff Reports

May 8, 2017

Critically acclaimed poet and former Lawrence resident Patricia Lockwood will be in town Thursday for a reading at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

Lockwood will read from and discuss her latest book, “Priestdaddy,” a memoir about her family life and her relationship with her father, a married Catholic priest. The book, released earlier this month, has already earned positive reviews from The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Glamour magazine, The Atlantic and Harper’s Bazaar, among others.

Lockwood is also the author of two collections of poetry, “Balloon Pop Outlaw Black” and “Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals,” a New York Times Notable Book. After residing in Lawrence for several years, Lockwood relocated last year to Savannah, Ga.

Lockwood’s visit will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. The Raven Bookstore will be on hand selling copies of Lockwood’s books for her to sign.

