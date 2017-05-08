Nationally acclaimed author, former Lawrencian Patricia Lockwood to give reading at library

Critically acclaimed poet and former Lawrence resident Patricia Lockwood will be in town Thursday for a reading at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

Lockwood will read from and discuss her latest book, “Priestdaddy,” a memoir about her family life and her relationship with her father, a married Catholic priest. The book, released earlier this month, has already earned positive reviews from The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Glamour magazine, The Atlantic and Harper’s Bazaar, among others.

Lockwood is also the author of two collections of poetry, “Balloon Pop Outlaw Black” and “Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals,” a New York Times Notable Book. After residing in Lawrence for several years, Lockwood relocated last year to Savannah, Ga.



Lockwood’s visit will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. The Raven Bookstore will be on hand selling copies of Lockwood’s books for her to sign.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.