Lied Center reveals 2017-18 season lineup

Save for one yet-to-be announced Broadway hit — the title of which is promised to be revealed in July — the Lied Center at the University of Kansas has shared its 2017-18 season lineup of shows.

Kicking off this season is a performance by singer and composer Lyle Lovett and His Large Band on July 27. Following shows include Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour, Dirty Dancing, poetry, holiday favorites and a variety of dance forms.

This year’s schedule includes the addition of a new series: the Folk Series in the Pavilion. This three-performance series will feature music “known to focus on acoustic instruments and meaningful, thoughtful lyrics,” according to the Lied Center.

“We are thrilled to bring such an incredible array of internationally-renowned talent to the Lied Center this season, and are looking forward to providing our patrons with some amazing and diverse entertainment,” Derek Kwan, Lied Center executive director, said in a news release.

The still-secret show — which the Lied Center describes as “a Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Broadway hit” — is scheduled to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. The Lied Center will reveal the name of the show on July 5.

Ticket packages go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. May 22, and can be purchased via phone at 864-2787 or at the Lied Center ticket office, 1600 Stewart Drive.

Single tickets go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. June 5, and can be purchased by phone, in person at the ticket office or online at lied.ku.edu. A single-ticket kickoff party with refreshments is planned from 8 to 9 a.m.

Following are the scheduled performances for 2017-18 that are open to the public, grouped by series. Find more information and ticket prices for all shows online at lied.ku.edu.

Lied Center Series

• “An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band”

7:30 p.m. July 27

• Black Violin

7:30 p.m. Sept. 22

• “Kenny Rogers' Final World Tour: The Gambler's Last Deal.” With Special Guest Linda Davis.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

• KU Symphony Orchestra with special guest Simone Porter, violin. Conducted by David Neely.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 28

• Tango Buenos Aires presents “Spirit of Argentina”

7:30 p.m. Sept. 29

• Juilliard String Quartet

7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

• “Underwater Bubble Show”

The unexpected journey of Mr. B in the colorful underwater world of Bubblelandia, inspired by Cirque du Solieil and rich in stage effects such as lasers, fog and bubbles.

3 p.m. Oct. 8

• “All The Way Live!”

Artists Paige Hernandez and Baye Harrell use hip-hop elements to "remix" lessons on creativity, respect, understanding, cooperation, effort and self-care. (For families with children ages 5 to 12.)

7 p.m. Oct. 14

• “Dirty Dancing”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 20

• Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Banjo royalty.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21

• Garrison Keillor presents “Just Passing Through”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

• KU Wind Ensemble with special guest, Jim Walker, flute. Conducted by Paul Popiel.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 8

• ODC Dance with KU University Dance Company

7:30 p.m. Nov. 10

• Cantus presents “Three Tales of Christmas”

Innovative male vocal chamber ensemble.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 29

• “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

The classic animated television special comes to life

2 p.m. Dec. 16

• Andrea Gibson

Award-winning American poet and activist (Note: Performance contains mature content. Onstage seating.)

7:30 p.m. Jan. 26

• Moscow Festival Ballet presents “Cinderella”

2 p.m. Jan. 28

• “The Wizard of Oz”

7 p.m. Jan. 31

• “BiRDMAN LiVE” with Antonio Sanchez

The Oscar-winning film accompanied live by composer Antonio Sanchez and his Grammy Award-winning score (Note: Film rated R.)

• “Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps”

Engages the deep questions and the locker room jokes about what it means to “become” a man. (Onstage seating)

7:30 p.m. Feb. 9

• TBA — Broadway show

This yet-to-be-announced Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Broadway hit will be revealed to the public on July 5.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 13

• Dublin Irish Dance presents “Stepping Out”

2 p.m. Feb. 18

• “The Sound of Music”

7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

• “UNVEILED: A One-Woman Play”

Performed by Rohina Malik, the play explores racism, hate crimes, love, Islam, language and life, and has been presented at universities, churches, mosques, synagogues and theaters in the United States, Canada and South Africa. (Onstage seating)

7:30 p.m. March 8

• The Staatskapelle Weimar Orchestra of Germany. Kirill Karabits, General Music Director and Principal Conductor. Founded in 1491, it is one of the oldest, most illustrious orchestras in the world.

7:30 p.m. March 13

• Frank Waln

Sicangu Lakota hip-hop artist from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. (Onstage seating and standing room)

Friday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

• KU Jazz Ensemble I with special guest Anat Cohen, clarinet and saxophones. Directed by Dan Gailey.

7:30 p.m. April 5

• Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medal Winner

7:30 p.m. April 11

• Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Seven brothers from the South Side of Chicago, mixing the the brass band tradition with hip-hop, soul and funk.

7:30 p.m. April 17

• Olate Dogs

Winners of America's Got Talent

7 p.m. April 27

Folk Series

Performed in the Lied Center Pavilion. Seating is general admission.

• Susan Werner

Singer-songwriter, sliding between folk, jazz and pop.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

• Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

Explorations of Scottish and global music.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

• John McCutcheon

Folk singer and instrumentalist

7:30 p.m. April 8

Pavilion Chamber Series

Performed in the Lied Center Pavilion.

• Chen Guang, Olga Kern International Piano Competition Winner

2 p.m. Oct. 22

• Lillian Sengpiehl, soprano and KU graduate

2 p.m. Feb. 25

• Anthony Trionfo, flute

2 p.m. March 11

