Lifeguard shortage could cause city pools to limit operations

Lawrence needs to hire about 40 more lifeguards in order to fully operate all areas of the city’s outdoor and indoor pools.

Becky Childers, assistant aquatics supervisor, said the aquatic division is starting to see an upswing of lifeguard applicants for the summer season, but certain areas of the pools would be closed if 40 vacant positions cannot be filled.

“Safety of patrons is our top priority,” Childers said via email. “If we are short of filling the necessary lifeguard positions by opening day May 27, we will plan to shut down the water slides or close diving boards during certain periods.”

The city employs about 100 lifeguards each summer to staff the indoor and outdoor aquatic centers. The city has open positions for both lifeguards and head lifeguards.

Starting wage for lifeguards is $9 per hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have current lifeguard certification. Head lifeguards start at $10.50 per hour, must be at least 20 years old and must have American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Certification. Both positions run from May 22 to Sept. 5.

However, Childers said if applicants are not currently lifeguard-certified, they may still apply as the aquatic division offers free lifeguard training classes to interested applicants. Lifeguards are required to attend in-service training and must pass a practical test that will be scheduled and administered by the department as part of the interview process, according to the city’s website.

Childers said the department is also accepting applications for water safety instructors, pool cashiers, South Park wading pool attendants and waterslide dispatch positions. All applicants must be at least 16 years old.

This year isn’t the first time the city has faced a shortage of lifeguards. Childers said the situation is similar to last year, and predicted that applications would increase as the end of classes for Lawrence Public Schools approaches.

“As the school year begins to wind down and the spring sports season comes to a close, the students are able to change their focus and start to search for their summer employment,” she said.

Those interested in applying can do so at lawrenceks.org/jobs. The Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., is scheduled to open May 27.

