KU hospital forming partnership to purchase St. Francis hospital in Topeka

The University of Kansas Health System announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to partner with Nashville-based Ardent Health Services to take over the financially troubled St. Francis hospital in Topeka.

St. Francis is licensed as a 378-bed hospital that employs about 1,600 people in the Topeka area.

In a news a joint news release from KU Health System and Ardent, the companies said the deal will allow St. Francis to remain open and preserve the jobs of "substantially all" of St. Francis' employees.

It will also provide St. Francis with a $50 million infusion of capital.

St. Francis is currently owned by Denver-based SCL Health, a Catholic-affiliated nonprofit company formerly known as the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

SCL Health has scheduled a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to make a formal announcement.

SCL Health has been trying to sell St. Francis since last summer. It announced last month that if it did not find a buyer soon, it would discontinue operating the hospital this summer.

