Kansas City airport stops paper screening policy

— Kansas City International Airport has been asked to stop a recently added screening procedure that required passengers to remove all paper products from their carry-ons while going through security checkpoints.

The Kansas City Star reports the Transportation Security Administration asked the airport's security agency Akal Security Inc. to stop the policy Tuesday because it was affecting operations.

The procedure required passengers to remove all paper items including books, loose-leaf paper, Post-It notes and files so they could be screened to make sure no dangerous items were hidden inside.

The TSA says random and unpredicted screening measures may be implemented at airports if they follow TSA guidelines.

The agency says it has no plans to adopt the paper screening policy on a larger scale.

