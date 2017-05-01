Tuesday the last day to vote in school district’s $87 million bond election

It's not too late to vote in the school district's $87 million bond election. Whereas the district's 2013 bond issue focused mainly on Lawrence's elementary schools, the current bond issue would tackle improvements at the district's six secondary schools, including a proposed $50.8 million in renovations to an aging Lawrence High School.

Voters have until noon Tuesday to return ballots that were mailed out beginning April 12. It's too late to mail your ballot now, but you can still hand-deliver your ballot to one of four designated locations: the county clerk's office, 1100 Massachusetts St.; the all-hours drop box on the south side of the County Courthouse at 11th and Massachusetts streets; the satellite office of the Douglas County treasurer in the Dillons store at 3000 W. Sixth St.; or the satellite office of the Douglas County treasurer at 2000 W. 31st St.

