Lawrence City Commission to consider tax waiver for Plastikon’s expansion of East Hills plant

A request from Plastikon Healthcare LLC to waive special assessments relating to the planned expansion of its East Hills Business Park plant will go before the Lawrence City Commission Tuesday.

Last week, the Douglas County Commission approved Plastikon’s request to transfer 9.38 acres of county-owned land in East Hills to Plastikon. The land is adjacent to Plastikon’s property and would provide space for the company to expand its operations and add jobs. Plastikon produces medical devices, pharmaceuticals and supplements for other companies.

As part of the request, Plastikon is asking that the city forgive outstanding special assessments on the lot in the amount of $40,648.17. The land transfer is contingent on the city waiving the special assessments, which have been fully paid by the city. City staff are recommending the commission approve the request and it is part of the commission’s consent agenda.

A Plastikon leader last week told county commissioners that the manufacturer is planning an expansion that would add 40 to 60 jobs and add about 100,000 square feet to the company's 40,000 square foot building in the East Hills Business Park. However, the approximately 9 acres of land the county is proposing to give to Plastikon is not needed for that expansion. Instead, the company said it would like to have the additional property to accommodate other expansion needs that may arise in the future.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

