Today's news

Upcoming event to mark legacy of former KU chancellor Franklin Murphy, new book

By Staff Reports

March 31, 2017

Advertisement

An upcoming event will mark the legacy of former University of Kansas chancellor Franklin Murphy, who led KU from 1951 to 1960.

KU Libraries and the KU Alumni Association are hosting a reception and book signing for the recently published biography “The Making of a Leader: Franklin D. Murphy, the Kansas years,” by Lawrence resident and KU alumna Nancy Kellogg Harper. The event will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 12 at Adams Alumni Center, 1266 Oread Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP to Leah Hallstrom by April 7, at 864-3103 or libevents@ku.edu.

Cover of “The Making of a Leader, Franklin D. Murphy, the Kansas Years," by Nancy Kellogg Harper of Lawrence.

Photo by Sara Shepherd

Cover of “The Making of a Leader, Franklin D. Murphy, the Kansas Years," by Nancy Kellogg Harper of Lawrence.

The event will include remarks from Harper; Jim Gunn, KU professor emeritus of English; Bill Tuttle, KU professor emeritus of American Studies; and John Edgar Tidwell, KU professor of English.

At 35, Murphy became chancellor of KU, where he navigated civil rights issues and political challenges.

Contact KU and higher ed reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?
More stories

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Boulevard Grill $7.00 Fried Shrimp Wrap · With a side. Includes a soft drink. 11 ...

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Fish Fry Friday! Catfish dinner · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Blackened Fish Soft Taco · Served with a side. 11 a.m. to 4 ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail