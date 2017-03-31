Upcoming event to mark legacy of former KU chancellor Franklin Murphy, new book

An upcoming event will mark the legacy of former University of Kansas chancellor Franklin Murphy, who led KU from 1951 to 1960.

KU Libraries and the KU Alumni Association are hosting a reception and book signing for the recently published biography “The Making of a Leader: Franklin D. Murphy, the Kansas years,” by Lawrence resident and KU alumna Nancy Kellogg Harper. The event will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 12 at Adams Alumni Center, 1266 Oread Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP to Leah Hallstrom by April 7, at 864-3103 or libevents@ku.edu.

The event will include remarks from Harper; Jim Gunn, KU professor emeritus of English; Bill Tuttle, KU professor emeritus of American Studies; and John Edgar Tidwell, KU professor of English.

At 35, Murphy became chancellor of KU, where he navigated civil rights issues and political challenges.

