Sex crime reported in Lawrence; fifth within a week

Lawrence police took a report of a sex crime Thursday morning — one of five reported within a week.

The crime was reported at 9:58 a.m. and a single officer responded to the call, according to the Lawrence Police Department's activity logs.

It is unclear where the report was taken because the address is redacted in the logs.

Another sex crime was reported at 12:24 p.m. on March 24, and two more were reported on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 11:47 p.m., respectively.

The fifth was reported early Friday morning. In that case an 18-year-old Lawrence woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

As with Thursday morning's reported crime, it is unclear where the March 24 report and Tuesday's reports were taken because their addresses are redacted in the logs. As of Friday morning no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail's booking logs matched any of those four reported crimes.

