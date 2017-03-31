Lawrence woman, 18, accused of sexually abusing a child

A Lawrence woman has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

The woman, 18, was arrested early Friday at her home, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs. She is accused of criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The booking logs indicate that the reported victim is between the ages of 14 and 16.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with the woman's arrest corresponds to a sex crime report taken earlier Friday morning.

At 12:57 a.m. six officers responded to the crime report, the logs say.

It is unclear where the crime allegedly occurred because the address is redacted in the activity logs.

The woman was booked into the Douglas County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond, the logs say. She does not have a criminal history in Douglas County or with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

As of Friday morning criminal charges have not been formally filed against the woman.

