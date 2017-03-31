Douglas County not among 5 Kansas counties that make Trump’s sanctuary list

Douglas County is not among the five Kansas counties that made President Donald Trump's new list of "sanctuary" jurisdictions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this week that he would start enforcing Trump’s executive order regarding “sanctuary” jurisdictions. The order came with the threat of withholding federal grant money from sanctuary jurisdictions that have policies or practices that “prevent or hinder” the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Earlier this month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began releasing a Declined Detainer Outcome Report. In part, the weekly reports list jurisdictions with the most declined ICE detainers, which are requests issued to law enforcement agencies to hold inmates due to their immigration status. The first two reports did not list any local law enforcement agencies.

The report also lists jurisdictions that have enacted policies that “limit cooperation with ICE.” There are five Kansas counties on that list — Harvey, Butler, Sedgwick, Finney and Shawnee — which the table indicates will not honor ICE detainers without probable cause, court order or warrant.

Similar to those counties, and in line with federal and case law, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office does not honor ICE detainers without a court order or warrant. Changes that would give state law enforcement more authority to enforce federal immigration laws were proposed following Trump’s order, but they have yet to move forward in the Kansas Legislature.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says its procedures will not change following Sessions' announcement or the publication of the new report. Sgt. Kristen Dymacek, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said until there are changes in federal or state laws, the office will continue to operate under the same procedures.

