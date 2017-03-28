29 candidates apply for police chief position; city to begin multi-step internal review

The City of Lawrence has received 29 applications for its open police chief position, and a multi-step review process will soon begin.

City Manager Tom Markus said that so far the hiring process for the police chief, a position which reports directly to the city manager, is going as expected. He said that upon an initial review of the 29 candidates, about half met the qualifications outlined for the position, but that determination is subject to background reviews and interviews.

“It’s all subject to sitting down and talking with people,” Markus said.

The city closed the application period for the position last week. The starting salary for the position will be between $120,000 and $140,000, depending on qualifications. The police chief oversees the department’s 150 officers, 30 civilian staff and an operating budget of $23.4 million.

Markus said applicants, including some internal candidates, will begin with an internal review process. He said that process will include, at least, interview panels with city staff and community members, written scenario analysis and background checks, as well as possible visits to the communities of outside applicants.

Markus said the city will invite a cross-section of people to participate in the panels.

“We’ll have different individuals on these panels, and that information will help determine who the finalists are,” said Markus, noting that the makeup of the panels is not yet final and will depend on who is available to participate.

Lawrence Police Chief Tarik Khatib confirmed in December that he planned to step down as the department’s head this summer. Khatib has been with the Lawrence Police Department for more than 20 years and has served as chief since 2011.

Markus said the finalists would not be named publicly until late May or early June. The finalists will probably number five or fewer and will participate in a public meet-and-greet. Markus said the format will include introductions for each finalist, and will then allow members of the public to speak with them.

“You can walk up and introduce yourself, and have a conversation with the different candidates,” Markus said.

Markus said the city has not set a hard deadline to make the final decision.

“It’s more important to make the right decision,” Markus said.

